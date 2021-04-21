Watch: Oxygen tank leaks at Nashik's Zakir Hussain Hospital; 22 COVID-19 patients killed in tragedy

Tope said a probe will ascertain whether the leakage was caused due to negligence or due to any other issue.

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Kailas Jadhav said no patient is in serious condition now.

"Out of the 150 patients admitted in the hospital, 23 were on ventilator support at the time of the incident while the rest were on oxygen supply," he said.

Jadhav said the oxygen level was around 25 per cent in the storage tank at the time of the incident.

Sources said two oxygen tanks were recently set up at the hospital and the task of maintaining the oxygen storage and maintenance has been given to a private company.

They also said the incident occurred when oxygen was being filled in one of the tanks from a tanker, which disturbed the supply to the patients who were on ventilators as well as to those dependent on oxygen for breathing.

Leela Shelar, who lost her 60-year-old mother in this tragedy was inconsolable.

"My mother was admitted in the hospital on Tuesday and was put on ventilator support," she said.

Shelar claimed as her mother complained of difficulty in breathing she requested the nursing staff to help, but they didn't pay heed.

"I didn't admit my mother here to die like this," she said while fighting her tears back.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed deepest condolences to the family members of patients.

"I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.