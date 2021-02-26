Nagpur: New COVID-19 guidelines affect banquet hall businesses

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, businesses of banquet halls have been impacted by the introduction of new coronavirus guidelines in Nagpur.

"Our business has been badly impacted by the new guidelines. We had to cancel all bookings and bear the loss. We are not taking bookings as we do not know how long the government guidelines for coronavirus will last," Prashant Choudhry, a banquet hall owner told ANI on Thursday.

"As an owner, we can survive a bit longer but what about those who earn their livelihood by these events. However, violation of the rules has occurred in some banquet halls due to which, all of us are suffering," said another hotel owner.

On the other hand, people who booked halls and lawns for their functions are disappointed with the guidelines.

"Cards have been printed and distributed to all the guests. Our relatives have applied for leaves to attend the wedding ceremony. Now we are worried that how their stay will be managed," said a patron.

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked authorities to put curbs on weddings and other such social functions because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Thackeray even warned that he would be forced to order another lockdown if people failed to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines. He also issued instructions that any banquet hall violating the guidelines be sealed.