COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pune; check cases in your area

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 766 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,00,462 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,841 with four new fatalities.

A total of 391 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,930.

As of now, 1,91,691 people have been discharged/ recovered.

Mohol has also shared ward-wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Kothrud-Bawdhan ward office area has the maximum new COVID-19 cases. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.

Aundh-Baner 46

Bhawani Peth 36

Bibwewadi 58

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar 66

Dhole Patil Road 29

Hadapsar-Mundhwa 75

Kasba-Vishrambagwada 62

Kondhwa-Yewalewadi 36

Kothrud-Bawdhan 87

Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri 63

Shivajinagar-Gholeroad 27

Sinhgad Road 60

Wanawadi-Ramtekadi 25

Warje-Karvenagar 65

Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori 31

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to report over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection count to 21,29,821, a health official said.

The state reported 8,702 cases on Thursday, while this number was 8,807 on Wednesday.

With 56 deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count went up to 51,993.

A total of 3,744 patients were discharged during the day after recovery, which took the count of such persons to 20,12,367.

With 84,814 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count in the state reached 1,60,26,587.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 21,29,821, new cases: 8,702, death toll: 51,993, discharged: 20,12,367, active cases: 64,260, people tested so far: 1,60,26,587.

(With inputs from PTI)