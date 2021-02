Pune: Case registered against former MP Dhananjay Mahadik, two others for COVID-19 norm violation at wedding ceremony

Pune (Maharashtra): A case has been registered against former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Dhananjay Mahadik and two others on Monday for violation of COVID-19 norms at a wedding function held in Pune on February 21.

A police officer said, "A case has been registered against former BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating COVID-19 norms in a marriage function of Mahadik's son. A case has been registered under section 188, 269, 271 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act." According to the complaint registered with the police, around 1,000 to 1,200 people attended the wedding ceremony and violated COVID-19 and social distancing norms.