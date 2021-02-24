Maharashtra: 11 members of Chhagan Bhujbal's staff test COVID-19 positive

As many as 11 staff members of Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This comes days after Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tested positive for coronavirus. On February 22, the minister posted a health update on Twitter.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested. My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," Bhujbal said in a tweet in Marathi.
Earlier this month, Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Satej Patil and Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the disease.
Last year, over 12 state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contracted the viral infection.
Of late, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, with the state reporting 6,218 new infections and 51 deaths, the tally rose to 21,12,318, with 51,857 fatalities.