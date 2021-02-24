Maharashtra: 11 members of Chhagan Bhujbal's staff test COVID-19 positive

This comes days after Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tested positive for coronavirus. On February 22, the minister posted a health update on Twitter.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested. My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," Bhujbal said in a tweet in Marathi.