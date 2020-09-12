Coronavirus in Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal quarantines himself, as 6 staffers from his dept test positive for COVID-19

Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of Food and Civil Supply, has quarantined himself, as six of staffers from his department tested positive for COVID-19.

Six officials from the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department in Mumbai tested positive for the COVID-19. Department conducted testing for the officials after they experienced minor symptoms of coronavirus thus.

Now after the reports of the staffers came positive, Bhujbal has quarantined himself and his office will not open for a week.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Minister of State for Cooperation Vishwajeet Kaam had tested positive for COVID-19.