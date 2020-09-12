Coronavirus in Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal quarantines himself, as 6 staffers from his dept test positive for COVID-19

Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of Food and Civil Supply, has quarantined himself, as six of staffers from his department tested positive for COVID-19.
Six officials from the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department in Mumbai tested positive for the COVID-19. Department conducted testing for the officials after they experienced minor symptoms of coronavirus thus.
Now after the reports of the staffers came positive, Bhujbal has quarantined himself and his office will not open for a week.
Yesterday, Maharashtra Minister of State for Cooperation Vishwajeet Kaam had tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 24,886 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to over 10 lakhs, according to the state health department bulletin.
As per the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 28,724 after 393 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,15,681 including 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases and 28,724 deaths.
Meanwhile, 27,989 cases of violating mask-wearing norms registered in Pune from Sep 2- 10.
"The only aim of this rule is to encourage people to wear masks in public places. The enforcement has been carried out by the PMC & the Pune Police," said B Singh, DCP Crime, Pune City.
India's count of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)