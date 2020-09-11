Coronavirus in Pune: 22 family members test positive for COVID-19 after attending wedding

In a shocking incident in Pune's Satav Vasti in Wagholi area, 22 members of a family tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending a wedding. Meanwhile, most of them are asymptomatic and in stable condition, said health officials.

After tracing their contacts, 48 others have been home-quarantined. It has also prompted the authorities to declare the area as a containment zone, reported TOI.

“The family had been to a wedding in the Pune municipal limits over the weekend. Some of them started showing COVID-19 symptoms after returning to Satav Vasti. When tested over the last few days, 22 of them came positive,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Pune city reported 1,916 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its case count to 1,13,832, a health official said. The death toll in the city reached 2,668 with 43 patients succumbing to the infection. However, 1,838 patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

In Maharashtra, 23,446 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said. The death toll increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state. Currently 16,30,701 people are in home quarantine and 38,220 in institutional quarantine, the health department official said.

The state has 2,61,432 active patients, 69,456 of them in Pune district, followed by Thane with 28,460 and Mumbai with 26,629 active patients.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715, Active cases 2,61,432.

(With PTI inputs)