COVID-19 in Mumbai: Eight employees from Revenue Department test positive in Mantralaya

After a gap of almost 7 to 8 months, COVID-19 cases were detected in Mantralaya, which is the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government situated in south Mumbai. Eight of the total 22 employees of the Revenue Department tested positive for the virus ahead of the ensuing budget session of the state legislature scheduled to begin on March 1.

The reports of balance 14 employees are awaited. The Departments of Revenue and General Administration have taken a serious note of the development and have become more vigilant. A senior officer told Free Press Journal, “Employees have been urged to undergo tests with symptoms of cold and fever. They have also been requested not to mingle with their colleagues, but stay at home.”

He said the Revenue Department is keeping an eye on how many employees have come in contact with the 22 employees, as they will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test to avoid further spread of the virus.

The officer said other departments have also been urged to be more vigilant and ask their staff not to rely on home treatment and take the doctor’s advice if they display symptoms of cold and fever.

Various employees’ unions have demanded that there should be strict implementation of the COVID-19 norms in Mantralaya and all staff members and visitors should wear masks, use sanitisers and keep a safe distance.

Another officer recalled that, in April, last year, Mantralaya was closed for two days for sanitisation after clerical employees, officers and drivers tested positive for the virus. He claimed that more positive cases may be detected following the crowding in Mantralaya because of higher number of visitors pouring in from all over the state.