 Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Man Held For Killing Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair In Malvani
They used to have frequent quarrels as Shravan doubted that she had an extra-marital affair. On Saturday noon, the verbal duel escalated into a physical assault.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Man Held For Killing Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair In Malvani | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday shortly after allegedly killing his wife over suspected infidelity. The accused was identified as Shravan Rawat, a vegetable seller from Malvani.

According to the police, the victim, Swapna, assisted the accused in his work. They used to have frequent quarrels as Shravan doubted that she had an extra-marital affair. On Saturday noon, the verbal duel escalated into a physical assault. In a fit of rage, he assaulted her with his hands and legs, causing her to lose consciousness and ultimately leading to her death.

Indore: Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair
A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against the man, who will be produced before the court today (May 5). Meanwhile, the body has been sent for postmortem. The deceased was mother to two daughters aged 15 and 7, and an eight-year-old son.

