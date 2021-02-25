COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Over 300 students test positive in Latur, Washim, Satara and Solapur

The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are increasing day by day. On Wednesday, in a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the state recorded 8,807 fresh cases. Besides, the state reported 80 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 51,937.

Although the state education department had allowed physical classes for Class 10 and 12 to resume in the state, schools in several district in Vidarbha, Marathwada region have been ordered shut. Schools in Pune had also been ordered shut on February 21.

Meanwhile, a total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Thursday.

Four school staffers have also tested positive, the official said, adding the area has been declared a containment zone.

Altogether 327 students from various districts in Vidarbha region reside at the hostel of the Bhavna Public School.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, 51 including 43 students and 8 teachers tested positive in a school Solapur district.

In Satara district, as per the report by Zee News, 14 students tested positive in a school in Pusegav. Earlier, 9 students had tested positive in the same school.

Earlier this week, 39 students and five employees of a hostel in the Latur district of Marathwada had tested positive.

Risod tehsildar Ajit Shelar told PTI that the students had joined the Washim hostel on February 14.