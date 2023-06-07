Mumbai's Unwavering Love For Cricket: BEST Bus Driver Checks Score Of India vs Australia WTC Final (WATCH)

In a display of the unwavering spirit of Mumbai, a BEST bus driver on the A-115 route took a moment during his routine duties to check the score of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final match between India and Australia. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5:30 pm on Wednesday, captures the essence of the city's love for cricket.

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) buses have long been regarded as the second lifeline of Mumbai, serving as a reliable mode of transportation for millions of commuters each day. With around 3300 buses operating daily, BEST remains an integral part of the city's public transport system, connecting various parts of Mumbai and catering to the needs of approximately 30 lakh passengers on an average day.

Passion Amidst Responsibilities: A Moment of Cricket

The dedicated BEST driver, while waiting at the signal in front of Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra state government, took a brief pause from his responsibilities to stay updated on the progress of the WTC final. This incident exemplifies the passion that Mumbaikars hold for cricket and their unwavering support for the Indian team in their quest for victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai: The City of Energy and Resilience

The bustling city of Mumbai is renowned for its vibrant energy, resilience, and love for the game of cricket. This incident serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that runs through the veins of its residents, even in the midst of their daily routines. It is this spirit that continues to fuel the city's progress and make Mumbai truly unique.

As the WTC final reaches its climax, Mumbaikars eagerly anticipate the outcome of the match and cheer for the Indian team. The dedication of the BEST driver in checking the score amidst his busy schedule resonates with the sentiments of the city's residents, who find solace and joy in following the game of cricket.

BEST: Keeping Mumbai Moving

The incident also highlights the role of BEST in the lives of Mumbaikars, providing an essential service that keeps the city moving. With its extensive network and dependable fleet of buses, BEST remains a crucial lifeline for the people of Mumbai, ensuring their seamless commute and facilitating their everyday lives.