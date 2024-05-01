Rotary Club of Bombay Pier Hosts 'Social Impact Awards' To Celebrate Unsung Heroes Whose Contributions Have Enriched Communities

Change makers and unsung heroes honoured as Rotary Club of Bombay Pier hosts "Social Impact Awards" | FPJ

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier hosted the inaugural ‘Social Impact Awards’ to celebrate the unsung heroes whose selfless contributions have made a meaningful difference in their communities. This novel initiative recognized and celebrated the often-overlooked heroes whose dedication inspires positive change in the society.

On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier organised its first ever ‘Social Impact Awards’ at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre at Nariman Point. The awards aimed to shine a spotlight on seven individuals who exemplify Rotary's motto of ‘Service Above Self’. From grassroot initiatives to innovative projects, the nominees represented a diverse array of endeavours aimed at addressing pressing social issues and improving lives.

The recipients of the ‘Social Impact Awards’ consisted of individuals from varied fields of social works including fundraising, environment, education, healthcare, sports, disability, animal welfare and prevention of child sexual abuse. The event was graced by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani as the chief guest, whereas Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of South Africa Monita Carolissen as well as other celebrities and social workers.

“Rotary Club of Bombay Pier is doing a commendable job by felicitating such individuals and I would like to tell them that they are not alone in this journey. We all want to give our best for the society and we are always standing by such organisations who are working selflessly for the betterment of the society,” said Gagrani.

The achievers of the awards included Nandini Singh from Turn Around, Suresh Deora from KARM, Ajit Kulkarni of Aim Sport Foundation, Meenal Mandlik from Self Esteem Foundation for Disabled, Sameer Vohra from Kalote Animal Trust, Ishita Manek and Lisha Chedha of Rubaroo and Dr Shahzeen Barodawala from Himalayan Health Organization.

Receiving the award, Ishita Manek from the Rubaroosaid, “Around 50 per cent of children face sexual abuse, it is happening within the family and we still don’t talk about it. We thank the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier for giving us this platform and through the award, spreading awareness about child sexual abuse.”

Mayuri Bhasin, president of the club, said, "As the world faces unprecedented challenges, the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier remains committed to fostering positive change and recognizing those who lead by example. The Social Impact Awards serve as a testament to the transformative power of compassion, kindness, and collective action. This event would not be possible without the unwavering support of Prakash Chawla, Vocational Director of Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, and the dedicated members of our club."