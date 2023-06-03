Mumbai: Pedestrian fatally struck by BEST bus colliding with another in Cuffe Parade

Representative Photo

In a tragic incident this Saturday morning, a pedestrian lost his life after being hit by a BEST bus that collided with another bus near Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade. The accident occurred when the driver of a regular BEST bus allegedly lost control and collided with a stationary Chalo bus, resulting in the pedestrian, Balaram Bagwe (49), being fatally injured.

The BEST officials confirmed that the bus involved in the accident was on route number 2, traveling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from Backbay Depot. The driver, Mhasku Anpat (58), reportedly lost control, causing the bus to veer towards the stationary Chalo bus operating on route number S-104.

Tragic Incident Raises Concerns over Passenger Safety

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision propelled the Chalo bus approximately 120 feet forward, leading it to collide with a car and four motorcycles. Tragically, Balaram Bagwe became entangled in the wheels of the bus and was dragged for nearly 100 feet. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at GT Hospital.

BEST to Probe Incident

The incident has prompted BEST officials to express their condolences and announce an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. However, it has also raised concerns about passenger safety, particularly in light of several recent reports of rash driving incidents involving BEST buses.

Six Similar Cases Reported in 2022

A traffic expert highlighted that over the past year, approximately half a dozen similar incidents were reported, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced measures to ensure passenger safety. Authorities are urged to take swift action in addressing these concerns and preventing future accidents. The tragic loss of life underscores the importance of prioritizing road safety and promoting responsible driving practices among public transportation drivers.

Currently, the BEST fleet comprises around 3,300 buses, including nearly 1,200 air-conditioned buses.