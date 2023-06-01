Mumbai: BEST launches Kharghar-BKC premium bus route

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the launch of new premium bus routes, aiming to enhance convenience for office-goers and regular commuters.

Kharghar to BKC route started

The latest addition to the premium bus network is the route from Kharghar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), marked as Route number S-114, which is set to begin operations from Friday. Buses on this route will operate during the morning rush hours, departing from Kharghar between 7 am and 8.30 am, and from BKC in the evening between 5 pm and 6.30 pm.

More premium bus routes in the offing

BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said there are plans to introduce three more premium bus routes in the near future. These routes include Belapur to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Belapur to Andheri, and Kharghar to Andheri. These additions are expected to further enhance the commuting experience for office-goers and regular bus commuters in Navi Mumbai.

Phased introduction of 40 more buses

Chandra informed that BEST currently has 100 premium buses, with 60 already in operation. The remaining 40 buses will be introduced in a phased manner within the next two weeks, following the completion of necessary procedures such as registration and trials. An additional 44 premium buses are also expected by the end of this month.

Chalo App offer for first-time users

To encourage first-time users to try out the premium bus service, the Chalo App is offering a welcome offer. Commuters can enjoy two rides to BKC for just ₹90. This initiative aims to attract more passengers to utilize the premium bus service and take advantage of its numerous benefits, according to a spokesperson from BEST.

The BEST Premium bus service, also known as Chalo Bus, has gained significant popularity since its launch in April this year. Currently, over 7,000 commuters rely on these buses on a daily basis. The decision to introduce new routes is a direct response to the increasing demand for improved public transportation options in Mumbai, the spokesperson added.

The premium buses provided by BEST offer a comfortable travel experience with air-conditioned cabins, ample leg space, and facilities for mobile and laptop charging. Moreover, the buses operate at high frequency during peak hours to maximize convenience for passengers.

How to Book a Seat on the Premium Chalo Bus

Passengers can conveniently reserve confirmed seats through the BEST Chalo App. The bus will only make stops if a passenger has made a reservation, ensuring faster travel with fewer interruptions. Standing travel is not permitted on these premium buses, guaranteeing a more comfortable journey for all passengers.

Fare and Frequency Details for Kharghar to BKC Route

The new route from BKC to Kharghar will operate with a fare of Rs 178 and a frequency of 15 minutes. The first bus will depart from Kharghar at 7 am, and the last bus will depart at 8.30 am. From BKC, the first bus will depart at 5 pm, and the last bus will depart at 6.30 pm.