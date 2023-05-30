Mumbai news: BEST wins FICII award, rides high on 40% rise in earnings | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has been bestowed with top honours in the ‘Smart Mobility’ category at the prestigious Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Awards. The award has recognised BEST’s pioneering efforts in adopting green and sustainable practices.

A senior official said that even the international community has taken a keen interest in BEST’s achievements. Indonesia and various African nations, as well as first-world countries like Singapore and the USA, have shown a desire to learn from BEST’s model, he added.

BEST- 100% green, environmentally friendly, and sustainable

Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST, said that the decision to expand their bus fleet to 10,000 was a crucial step in their journey towards becoming a 100% green, environmentally friendly, and sustainable organisation. He elaborated that BEST’s new mobile app and card have improved customer convenience, efficiency, and reliability. “The increased ridership demonstrates the appreciation we have received,” he said, adding that they have been working on the transformation for the past two years, with the goal of converting the entire fleet to electric buses and meeting global standards by 2026.

A spokesperson said that their entire fleet will be powered by renewable solar energy and 700 MW has already been procured. To further promote electric vehicles, 330 public EV charging points are being established throughout the city, he said.

BEST officials also elaborated on digital ticketing, which makes it India’s most widely adopted digital ticketing system. The mobile app provides features such as mobile tickets, passes, live tracking, and live seat status. Currently, one in three bus passengers utilises the app on a daily basis. Around 3,300 buses operated by BEST currently serve nearly 30 lakh passengers daily in Mumbai, the spokesperson added.

India’s first app-based premium city bus services with BEST

According to a senior official, BEST has also pioneered India’s first app-based premium city bus services, introducing specially designed luxury buses. Additionally, e-scooters have been deployed at bus stops to facilitate last-mile connectivity. Currently, 1,000 e-scooters are available at 200 points, with plans to increase this number to 5,000.

Moreover, BEST has experienced a significant increase in daily income, rising by 40% from Rs1.64 crore to Rs2.3 crore over the past two years. Furthermore, BEST anticipates earning an additional Rs514 crore through carbon credit monetisation. The shift to digital tickets has also resulted in an annual savings of Rs1.99 crore on paper costs.

-Significant increase in daily income

-Rise by 40% from Rs1.64 crore to Rs2.3 crore in 2 years

-Anticipates additional Rs514 crore through carbon credit monetisation

-Shift to digital tickets resulted in an annual savings of Rs1.99 crore on paper cost

Read Also Mumbai: BEST announces new simplified bus passes to encourage digital tickets