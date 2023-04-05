Mumbai: BEST announces new simplified bus passes to encourage digital tickets

Representational image | FPJ

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has recently announced new simplified bus passes to make digital tickets more attractive for Mumbaikars. According to an official of BEST, updates have been made to the Super Saver Plans, student passes, unlimited rides passes, and senior citizens passes to offer simplicity and flexibility to passengers. The new plans will allow passengers to travel on both AC and non-AC buses with any plan.

Based on passenger feedback, BEST has discontinued plans that have not seen enough adoption, and the new plans will come into effect from Friday, April 7th, 2023. In addition to convenience, the new plans also help commuters save up to 60% when compared to buying daily tickets. BEST currently operates around 3600 buses, and on average, daily around 35 lakh passengers travel in BEST buses.

Super Saver Plans

Under the Super Saver Plans, all the new plans will allow passengers to travel in both AC and non-AC buses. Plans in the Rs.6 fare slab are now cheaper, while non-AC and AC plans for all the other fare slabs have been merged for simplicity.

Unlimited Rides Passes

The price of the unlimited rides AC pass will be reduced from Rs.60 to Rs.50 for the 1-day pass and from Rs.1,250 to Rs.750 for the 30 days pass to encourage more passengers to avail of its benefit.

Student Pass

A simple single 30-day student pass will be introduced for private school and college students, offering 60 trips for just Rs.200 (introductory offer).

Senior Citizen Pass

Senior citizens will be entitled to a flat Rs.50 discount on all Super Saver Plans of 28 days and longer.

How to purchase plans on BEST Chalo App?

Passengers can purchase the plans on the BEST Chalo App and the BEST Chalo Card. To buy on the app, they need to download the BEST Chalo App, tap on 'Bus Pass' on the home screen, select the plan of their choice, enter their details, and make an online payment via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc. Once they board the bus, they should press 'Start a trip' and tap their phone on the ticket machine for validation. On successful validation, they will get the digital receipt for their trip on the app itself. The entire transaction is cashless and paperless.

BEST Chalo Card users can get the new plans loaded on the card through the conductor and simply tap to pay for their bus travel. Over 44 lakh users have downloaded the BEST Chalo App, and more than 25% of bus travelers now use it daily. With the new plans being designed to encourage more Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets, BEST is confident that this number is only set to grow. Each digital trip offers a smoother, hassle-free travel experience for bus passengers and saves cash handling effort and costs and paper ticket costs.