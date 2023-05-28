Mumbai: BEST adds four double-decker buses in its fleet to enhance public transport

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced that four additional double-decker buses will be added to its service this week, enhancing the city's public transportation system. This move comes as part of BEST's ongoing efforts to provide efficient and comfortable travel options for commuters.

Eco-Friendly and Iconic

Lokesh Chandra, the General Manager of BEST, highlighted the organization's commitment to sustainable transportation. Chandra mentioned that out of the eight double-decker electric buses received by BEST, four are already operating successfully in the city. The remaining four are scheduled to begin service after the completion of the registration process in a couple of days.

More Buses on the Horizon

Furthermore, in a bid to further augment their fleet, BEST expects the arrival of two more double-decker buses in the upcoming week. These buses will also undergo the necessary registration procedures before being put into service.

Promoting Sustainability and Comfort

The addition of electric double-decker buses aligns with BEST's vision of reducing carbon emissions and creating a greener environment for Mumbai. These eco-friendly vehicles will contribute to the ongoing efforts to combat air pollution and promote sustainable living.

Enhancing Commuting Experience

Passengers eagerly anticipate the expansion of the double-decker bus service, as it not only provides a unique travel experience but also serves as an iconic symbol of the city. With the introduction of these new buses, BEST aims to enhance the overall commuting experience and cater to the growing transportation needs of Mumbai's residents.