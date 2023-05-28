Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old man shot dead in Kandivali over alleged business dispute; accused on run

Representative image |

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, a person was shot and killed in Mumbai's Kandivali. The incident occurred at 7:57 am on Sunday morning in Lalji Pada area.

Victim dead on the spot following a bullet injury

A 32-year-old man lost his life on the spot due to a bullet injury, reported Saam TV. The assailant immediately fled the scene, leaving behind questions about the motive behind the shooting.

Victim's body sent for post-mortem

Upon receiving the news of the shooting, the Kandivali police promptly arrived at the location and initiated their investigation. The victim's body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Initial probe suggests death due to business dispute

Preliminary findings suggest that the deceased individual was involved in the business of selling water through tankers in the vicinity. Speculation surrounds a potential dispute over the control and dominance of this particular business, which may have led to his untimely demise.

Police authorities have launched a manhunt to search for the accused who are on the run. Further investigation in the matter is underway. This tragic incident marks the second shooting in the past six months in the area.

Another incident reported in Mumbai

In another incident reported last month, a 31-year-old woman lost her life in firing after a scuffle broke out between two families in the Indira Nagar Mandala area located in Mankhurd. The incident occured on April 29 in the evening.

As per the police, Aditya Sonu Singh raped the daughter of the deceased 15-days-ago. On the complaint of the deceased, the Mankhurd police had registered a case against Aditya, who at present is absconding.

Aditya's brother Atish Sonu Singh, to avenge his brother, fired the shot along with his father Sonu Singh, in which the rape victim's mother died. The police is already on the lookout for absconding Aditya, and now his brother Ashish and father Sonu Singh are also on the run.

Victim announced as dead on arrival in hospital

When a team of police from Mankhurd police station reached the spot, they immediately took the body to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, she was declared dead by the hospital authorities before arrival.



The deceased is identified as Farzana Irfan Shikh, confirmed the police adding that Shaikh was shot near her chest by the accused.