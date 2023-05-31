Mumbai News: IFC to assist BEST in revamping 5 depots

In a major development for Mumbai's public transportation system, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has joined forces with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to revamp five bus depots into state-of-the-art facilities on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project aims to enhance non-fare revenue for BEST through optimal land utilisation and create a superior experience for bus commuters.

Global VP of IFc holds discussions with BEST general manager

During his visit to the BEST Headquarters in Colaba on Wednesday, Emmanuel B Nyirinkindi, Global Vice President of IFC, held discussions with Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST Undertaking. As part of the collaboration, IFC will assist BEST in formulating a design and development plan, providing architectural concept plans, technical specifications, functional requirements, and developing detailed cost estimates for the project.

According to BEST, IFC officials praised BEST for its innovative approach to promoting green travel, which includes deploying the largest fleet of electric buses in India. The fleet boasts India's first and only Electric AC double-decker bus, along with the integration of 700MW of solar energy to power the electric buses. Additionally, BEST recently launched India's first National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for any city/state bus utility, introduced a cutting-edge digital ticketing solution through the BEST Chalo App, and implemented a live passenger indicator system—an unprecedented feat globally.

IFC, BEST collaboration to transform city bus infra

"During their visit to the Colaba Bus Depot, IFC representatives experienced BEST's innovative offerings, including the AC electric double-decker bus, open deck bus, premium service bus, and tap-in tap-out bus,” said an official.

“We are continuously striving to provide efficient, reliable, environmentally friendly, commuter-friendly, and financially sustainable public bus transport in Mumbai City. This new initiative with IFC will help us develop world-class facilities for bus commuters, offering waiting lounges, convenient amenities, surveillance systems, digital displays, and modernized boarding and de-boarding platforms,” Chandra said.

The collaboration between IFC and BEST is expected to bring significant improvements to Mumbai's bus transportation infrastructure, elevating the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors alike, he said.