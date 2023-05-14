Mumbai Road Rage: Car driver breaks glass, threatens BEST bus driver with baseball bat; video goes viral

A video has surfaced on the internet in which an enraged man can be seen breaking the mirrors and attacking the windshield of a BEST bus in the middle of a busy road.

Man breaks glass and mirrors of BEST bus

In the video, the man is allegedly carrying a baseball bat and is seen using it to attack the mirrors and glass of the BEST bus. He hits the glass multiple times while simultaneously abusing the bus driver who is recording the incident on his mobile camera.

After multiple attacks and abuses, the man breaks the glass of the driver's door and also puts a huge scratch on the windshield. All of this is being calmly recorded by the bus driver. Soon, the driver charges at the man again, asking him to do whatever he wants with the footage, even post it on Facebook. The driver then replies that he will show the footage to the police and get him caught.

Amid their verbal spat, the bus driver asks one of the passengers to quickly call the police from a nearby station. On the other side, another man on the road handles the enraged car driver and requests him to get back to his car and flee from the scene.

Abusive language used in the video. Viewer discretion advised.

Tonight a person has intentionally attacked an BEST bus with a baseball stick, he broke the front glass and side mirror as well. Due to this chaos severe traffic congestion was created. The vehicle number is MH02CP7747 @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice please take action pic.twitter.com/DGY7vwxh2n — Anish Banerjee (@imanishbanerje) May 13, 2023

Twitter user shared clip, Mumbai Police responded

Anish Banerjee, a Twitter user and a passenger on the bus, recorded the entire incident on his mobile camera and shared it on his Twitter handle. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Tonight a person has intentionally attacked a BEST bus with a baseball stick. He broke the front glass and side mirror as well. Due to this chaos, severe traffic congestion was created. The vehicle number is MH02CP7747. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice please take action."

The Mumbai Police took cognizance of his request and responded to his tweet, saying, "We request you to report the matter at your nearest police station where the incident occurred."

According to the audio heard in the clip, it is alleged that the BEST driver bumped into the rear portion of the man's car, to which the man responded aggressively. However, the exact reason behind the fight is unclear.