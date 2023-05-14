Mumbai Police arrests trucker who mowed down jeweller in Mulund | Representative Image

Police on Friday evening arrested a 33-year-old truck driver for running over a man at Anand Nagar toll naka in Mulund.

The accused, Noor Mohammed Shaha, a resident of Gujarat but originally from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Bhiwandi, where he was in hiding.

The police got his registration number from the CCTV footage near the crime scene. They then used his registered mobile number to track him down, officials said.

About the incident that claimed Bhavesh Soni's life

The incident took place on Thursday night when the victim, Bhavesh Soni, 33, who owned a shop in Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai, was on his way home to Bhiwandi.

A scuffle broke out between Shaha and Soni after the truck slightly dented Shaha’s car at the toll naka. Soni then received a phone call and as he spoke, Shaha climbed into the truck, started the engine, and rammed into him, dragging him almost 10 feet.

The victim died on the spot; Shaha fled the scene immediately. The police said a murder case has been registered against the accused.