Mumbai Police arrests 23-year-old drug peddler with drugs worth ₹ 68 lakh |

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit in Mumbai arrested a 23-year-old drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 68 lakhs from his possession. The arrest was made on Sunday and a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 Act.

Arrested drug peddler sent to police custody

Following the seizure of the drugs, the arrested drug peddler was produced in court where he was sent to police custody till May 16, according to a statement from the Mumbai Crime Branch to news agency ANI. Further investigation is currently underway, officials said.

NCB and Navy seize drugs worth Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters

On Saturday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth around Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Ops), said it was the largest seizure in terms of monetary value and the source of the drugs is Pakistan.

As many as 135 plastic sacks with “death crescent crystal meth” were seized from the suspect mother ship — large sea going vessels used for narcotic trafficking and gun running for distribution to other vessels in the seas — that had sailed from Makran.

The NCB and Navy conducted a successful operation in the Indian Ocean as part of Operation Samudragupta that started in February last year. The team has seized roughly around 4000 kg of various drugs.

Consignment meant for Sri Lanka, Maldives and India

The consignment was meant for Sri Lanka, Maldives and India, and the mother ship was stationed at different points in the sea. Some of the seized packets carried “Made in Pakistan” seals. Smaller boats would go from various countries and collect consignments from the mother ships. One Pakistani national has been arrested in connection with the case.

