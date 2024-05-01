CSMT-Wadala Harbour Train Services Disrupted After Derailment Of Empty Rake, 2nd Such Incident This Week

Railway track near platform number two of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed its second derailment within a week | Kamal Mishra

In an alarming recurrence, the railway track near platform number two of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed its second derailment within a week, disrupting the harbour line suburban services between CSMT and Wadala. The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 1) evening around 4:15 pm, involving an empty rake of the local train.

According to officials from Central Railway (CR), following the derailment reported on Monday, repairs were swiftly undertaken at the point near platform number two of CSMT. However, despite the rectification efforts, another derailment transpired during a trial run with an empty local train at the same spot.

The Central Railways also posted about the incident. "Two wheels of an empty rake while doing trial after attending the defective spot got derailed near CSMT. Local trains between CSMT & Vadala Road are affected. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," read the post.

As a consequence of the latest derailment, suburban services along the CSMT-Wadala route have been temporarily suspended. "Passengers traveling on the harbour line are being permitted to use the main line with their tickets and passes honored for the alternate route. Restoration endeavors are presently in progress, with railway authorities working diligently to resume normal operations" said an official.

"The consecutive derailments have sparked a comprehensive investigation into the underlying cause of the incidents. Safety audits and infrastructure assessments are on the horizon to avert similar occurrences in the future. Meanwhile, commuters are urged to stay abreast of the status of suburban services and to plan their journeys accordingly" said an official of CR.