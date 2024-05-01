Salman Khan Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Made Noose By Tearing Bedsheet To Hang Himself In Toilet; Read Full Details Of Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody |

Mumbai: While the investigation into the firing incident that was reported on April 14 outside actor Salman Khan's residence is widening with each passing day, in a dramatic and sudden unfolding of events, accused Anuj Thapan committed suicide in police custody in the afternoon of May 1. What's more shocking is that Anuj ended his life inside the toilet by tearing a bedsheet and creating a noose from the piece of the same bedsheet.

As per a PTI report, "the deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said. An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai."

Details about Anuj Thapan

Anuj Thapan and Sonu Subhash Chander - arrested from Abohar village, in Punjab - are accused of allegedly delivering weapons to prime accused Sagar Pal, 21, and Vicky Gupta, 24in Panvel on March 15th. The advocate of the accused denied the allegation of delivering weapons to Pal and Gupta and stated that the two did not have any contact with Pal and Gupta. Three cases have been lodged against Thapan in the past, including attempted murder and extortion.

Weapons recovered on April 23

On April 23, Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch had recovered two pistols, three magazines along with 13 live cartridges, used in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house from Tapi River in Surat. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had provided the guns to Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, the suspects arrested in connection with the case, according to the police. The accused allegedly threw both guns into the Tapi after the firing incident.

A high level inquiry has been ordered into Anuj Thapan's shocking death by suicide inside the crime branch lockup.