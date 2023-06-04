 BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

UITP (Union Internationale des Transports Publics), a 138-year-old organisation, serves as the global association for public transport stakeholders and sustainable transport modes.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Lokesh Chandra receiving the award on Sunday in Barcelona |

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking was honored with the prestigious 'Climate And Health' award at the UITP Awards 2023 function held in Barcelona on Sunday. Additionally, BEST was recognized as one of the top three finalists in the 'Public And Urban Transport Strategy' category.

UITP Awards: Celebrating Global Excellence in Public Transport

UITP (Union Internationale des Transports Publics), a 138-year-old organisation, serves as the global association for public transport stakeholders and sustainable transport modes. The UITP Awards are highly sought-after prizes in the field of public transport, and this year's winners were selected by a distinguished international jury panel consisting of 21 members.

Read Also
Mumbai: Pedestrian crushed to death after BEST bus collides with Chalo bus at Cuffe Parade; visual...
article-image

BEST's International Recognition and Participation

Entries from around the world, including countries such as Brazil, Spain, Luxembourg, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United States, were considered for the awards. BEST officials expressed pride in being acknowledged among the most ambitious and innovative public transport projects globally.

Multiple Accolades Highlighting BEST's Commitment to Smart Mobility

This recent accolade follows BEST's recognition by FICCI for 'Smart Mobility' and its participation in the Mumbai Sustainability Summit 2023 in the Environment Sphere. These achievements showcase BEST's commitment to progressive, climate-friendly, and sustainable mobility.

Read Also
BEST-Undertaking to train MSRTC drivers and conductors on various Mumbai routes
article-image

Key Initiatives Driving BEST's Success at UITP Awards

UITP acknowledged BEST for its significant initiatives, including the introduction of electric buses to promote renewable energy, the implementation of paperless ticketing, the launch of premium bus services, and improvements in last mile connectivity. These efforts have revolutionised the passenger experience by digitizing services through the BEST Chalo App, facilitating seamless door-to-door journeys. BEST has also pioneered the adoption of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) philosophy, making it the first in India to do so.

BEST's Innovative Approach Inspires Replication and Interest Worldwide

BEST's innovative approach and climate-conscious efforts have gained attention from cities and states across India. Inspired by BEST's success, numerous regions have initiated their own public transport transformation projects. Moreover, international audiences, ranging from developing countries like Indonesia and African nations to first-world countries such as Singapore and the USA, along with the C40 cities climate leadership group, have expressed interest in replicating BEST's innovative model.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST launches Kharghar-BKC premium bus route
article-image

Lokesh Chandra's Leadership and Contribution

The accomplishments of Lokesh Chandra, who served as the General Manager of BEST, have been instrumental in driving these innovative measures. During his tenure, BEST made significant progress towards achieving financial sustainability, with a projected break-even point within the next 3-4 years. Recently, Lokesh Chandra was appointed as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.

An official from BEST expressed that these accomplishments validate the organization's dedication to transforming public transport and promoting sustainable mobility practices. BEST has become a source of inspiration and a benchmark for transportation authorities worldwide.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST undertaking says BJP is using it as soft target for its own political vendetta
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar irks Congress-NCP

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar irks Congress-NCP

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman loses ₹23,000 in parcel fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman loses ₹23,000 in parcel fraud

Will renaming Ahmednagar fill in for demand of quota for Dhangars?

Will renaming Ahmednagar fill in for demand of quota for Dhangars?

Thane: BJP workers protest against police inspector for filing case against party leader

Thane: BJP workers protest against police inspector for filing case against party leader