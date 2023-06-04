BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

Lokesh Chandra receiving the award on Sunday in Barcelona |

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking was honored with the prestigious 'Climate And Health' award at the UITP Awards 2023 function held in Barcelona on Sunday. Additionally, BEST was recognized as one of the top three finalists in the 'Public And Urban Transport Strategy' category.

UITP Awards: Celebrating Global Excellence in Public Transport

UITP (Union Internationale des Transports Publics), a 138-year-old organisation, serves as the global association for public transport stakeholders and sustainable transport modes. The UITP Awards are highly sought-after prizes in the field of public transport, and this year's winners were selected by a distinguished international jury panel consisting of 21 members.

BEST's International Recognition and Participation

Entries from around the world, including countries such as Brazil, Spain, Luxembourg, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United States, were considered for the awards. BEST officials expressed pride in being acknowledged among the most ambitious and innovative public transport projects globally.

Multiple Accolades Highlighting BEST's Commitment to Smart Mobility

This recent accolade follows BEST's recognition by FICCI for 'Smart Mobility' and its participation in the Mumbai Sustainability Summit 2023 in the Environment Sphere. These achievements showcase BEST's commitment to progressive, climate-friendly, and sustainable mobility.

Key Initiatives Driving BEST's Success at UITP Awards

UITP acknowledged BEST for its significant initiatives, including the introduction of electric buses to promote renewable energy, the implementation of paperless ticketing, the launch of premium bus services, and improvements in last mile connectivity. These efforts have revolutionised the passenger experience by digitizing services through the BEST Chalo App, facilitating seamless door-to-door journeys. BEST has also pioneered the adoption of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) philosophy, making it the first in India to do so.

BEST's Innovative Approach Inspires Replication and Interest Worldwide

BEST's innovative approach and climate-conscious efforts have gained attention from cities and states across India. Inspired by BEST's success, numerous regions have initiated their own public transport transformation projects. Moreover, international audiences, ranging from developing countries like Indonesia and African nations to first-world countries such as Singapore and the USA, along with the C40 cities climate leadership group, have expressed interest in replicating BEST's innovative model.

Lokesh Chandra's Leadership and Contribution

The accomplishments of Lokesh Chandra, who served as the General Manager of BEST, have been instrumental in driving these innovative measures. During his tenure, BEST made significant progress towards achieving financial sustainability, with a projected break-even point within the next 3-4 years. Recently, Lokesh Chandra was appointed as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.

An official from BEST expressed that these accomplishments validate the organization's dedication to transforming public transport and promoting sustainable mobility practices. BEST has become a source of inspiration and a benchmark for transportation authorities worldwide.

