Mumbai's temperature rises to 36.3 degrees Celsius, air quality worse than Delhi

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips further in 'poor' category, at 228 | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai has started to see warmer weather conditions. The maximum temperature of the city on Sunday was 36.3 degrees Celsius and is predicted to rise up to 38 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

The city also experienced a poor air quality on Sunday compared to other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Mumbai is expected to rise 2-3 degrees Celsius over the weekend. This comes against the backdrop of temperatures in the city this week that were ranging from 19 to 33 degree Celsius.

“The city may experience a rise in temperature as we are slowly entering the summer season. However, if there are any temporary changes in the weather system, the temperature of the city may witness a drop,” said an IMD official.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 16.6 °C and a maximum of 36.6 °C, with 70% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 19 °C and a maximum of 32.2 °C, with 75% relative humidity.

Mumbai AQI remains 'Poor'

Meanwhile, the air quality of the city witnessed no improvement with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘poor’ category at 228 due to the weak speed of the winds.

The city’s poor air quality on Sunday was the worst compared to other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad which remained in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI below 200.

