Mumbai Weather: Temperature drops again; AQI remains poor

Temperature drops again; AQI remains poor

Mumbai's weather is seeing warmer days as the winter chill--the city saw this year--is ebbing away. However, meteorological experts have claimed that the city's average daily temperature will slightly decrease over the next few days.

According to weather experts, the night temperature will drop by one degree, while the day temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees. This will last for a few days, and by next week, both days and nights in Mumbai may begin to warm up.

The temperature drop will be caused primarily by the onset of north-easterly winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory reported that the city's maximum temperature on Friday was 33.8 degrees Celsius and its minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees.

The city's temperature on Thursday was 36 degrees Celsius, the highest daytime reading so far in 2023.

On Sunday morning, Mumbai's temperature was 18°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 69%. According to weather experts, the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

'Poor' air quality

As of Saturday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 273; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 273 and 168 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts say that air quality is currently bad because of the low temperatures and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 18°C & 33°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 201 AQI Poor

Worli: 211 AQI Poor

Sion: 194 AQI Poor

Chembur: 338 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 200 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 318 AQI Very Poor

