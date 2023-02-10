Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 283; mercury at 20.6°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai's weather is seeing warmer days as the winter chill--the city saw this year--is ebbing away. The temperatures in the city after a slight dip earlier this week are on the rise again.

On February 8, the maximum temperature recorded was 33.6°C.

On Friday morning, Mumbai's temperature remained 20.6°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 63%. According to weather experts, the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

'Poor' air quality

As of Friday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 283; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 283 and 166 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts say that air quality is currently bad because of the low temperatures and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23°C & 36°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 169 AQI Moderate

Worli: 211 AQI Poor

Sion: 235 AQI Poor

Chembur: 301 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 283 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 329 AQI Very Poor

