Mumbai's Gokhale Bridge, key Andheri connector, to be shut for vehicular traffic

Part of Andheri's Gokhale bridge collapsed in 2018 | BL Soni/ FPJ

Mumbai: A consultancy firm appointed by the BMC has suggested to shut Gokhale bridge saying it is unsafe for vehicular traffic. This bridge is a key connector between Andheri east and west and one one of the busiest route in suburbs.

So the officials of bridges department has requested the traffic police to work out alternative routes for commuters. It will take two to three years to complete the work, said the civic officials.

A part of Gokhale bridge collapsed in July 2018, killing two people. Considering the safety of bridges across the city the BMC had ordered an audit by IIT-Bombay of all bridges. Till then Gokhale bridge was kept partially open for vehicular traffic which led to traffic jams in this area.

Meanwhile the BMC gave additional support to the existing part of the approach road in 2019. Some gaps are observed in that support which makes the bridge unsafe, said the sources from bridge department.

The part of the Gokhale bridge which is currently operational has structural cracks and the steel inside has also corroded. The consultancy firm reported that the bridge was dangerous and should be shut for vehicular traffic.

Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam along with civic officials and consultant visited the bridge on Tuesday. He has written a letter to the Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal in which he said, “The existing Gokhale bridge is in dangerous condition and unsafe. So to avoid any mishap it should be immediately closed down. Since the railway line is running below the bridge it makes the situation even worse,” he added.

In a letter written by the bridges department to joint police commissioner traffic it said that the phase 2 portion of the bridge, which was open for light vehicular traffic is unsafe and should be closed with immediate effect.

"The work of demolition and reconstruction of existing Gokhale Bridge at Andheri (Municipal Portion) is in progress by the appointed contractual agency M/s. SMS Limited. At present half portion of the bridge towards north side is demolished and construction of the same is in progress (Phase-I)," the letter stated.

The letter further mentioned, "The remaining part that is Phase- II portion is kept open for Light Motor Vehicle. As per inspection reports it is seen that various bridge elements like RCC column, tie beams, girders, deck slab & bearings are heavily distressed and lost its strength due to corrosion and environmental degradation. So according to the recommendation of inspection agency, it is requested to close existing Gokhale Bridge for vehicular movements with immediate effect."

A Hindustan Times report also quoted an official saying that making of the bridge will take two years thus fuelling speculations that the Gokhale bridge may close for a couple of years.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects), P Velarasu, said the design for portion of bridge work under railway is already submitted and in principal drawing are already approved by Railways. Now the design will be validated with IIT and then tender will be floated soon.