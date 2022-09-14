Mumbai: Work on Andheri bridge moves at snail's pace leaves commuters angered

Part of Andheri's Gokhale bridge collapsed in 2018 | BL Soni

Mumbai: Traffic on Andheri's Gokhale bridge is often congested as the BMC has undertaken rebuilding work. Motorists are unlikely to get relief soon as the civic body is yet to finalise drawing of the stretch running over the railway tracks, reports state.

Part of the bridge collapsed in 2018 and ever since only one lane is being used for vehicular movement. Gokhale bridge, which is a key east-west connector linking SV Road and Western Express Highway, was supposed to be constructed by April 2022.

According to a Midday report, motorists using the route have a hard time during peak hours. The report quoted a commuter saying that the closure of Andheri subway due to waterlogging at times, it increases traffic on Gokhale bridge.

Another commuter lamented that he barely has to travel 11 km and it takes one and a half hour since Gokhale bridge has been under repair. Both of them said that the authorities should care about problems of the citizens as well.

An official was quoted saying that they did prepare a drawing but Railway suggested to get it cleared from IIT-Bombay and it was submitted to them a few days ago. And once it is cleared, the BMC will expedite the work.

Another official from civic body's bridges department said that it will take another one and half years to complete the entire work and that it was delayed since they were trying to get some permission to work on the access road.