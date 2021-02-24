Mumbai: Traffic restrictions on Gokhale Bridge for repairs

In a latest notification from the Mumbai Police's traffic department, heavy vehicles have been banned on the Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri east and west. Meanwhile, other restrictions have been imposed for vehicular movement to undertake the repair work of the bridge.

The notification that came into effect from Tuesday, February 23, all heavy vehicles have been banned on the Gokhale Bridge till May 31 and light vehicles also have restrictions. According to the notification, the road from Andheri West to East will be operational for light vehicles from 6am to 3pm, while the road from Andheri East to West will be shut during these times. The arm connecting from Andheri East to West will be operational between 3pm and 11pm, while that from Andheri West to East will be shut and be a one way.

A senior traffic official said that the Gokhale Bridge will be shut for all vehicular movement between 11pm and 6am from February 23 till May 31 for repairs undertaken by the civic body. The motorists are advised to use the Sahar Road to Teli Gully Slip Road, which is adjacent to the Gokhale Bridge to travel between Andheri East and West.

The motorists can use bridges like Balasaheb Thackeray Bridge in Jogeshwari, Milan Flyover in Santacruz while only light vehicles can use the Andheri subway.