Mumbai: Adani electricity proposes average power tariff of Rs 8.26 per unit for city consumers | Representative pic

Mumbai: Nearly 30 lakh consumers of the Adani Electricity in Mumbai can expect a dip in per unit tariff for 2023-24 and 2024-25. According to the Adani Electricity’s (distribution business) revised annual revenue requirement and tariff filed at the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, the average per unit tariff is proposed at Rs 8.26 for 2023-24 against Rs 8.37 in 2022-23, a decrease of 1.34% and Rs 7.75 in 2024-25, a decline of 5.42%.

This was because of the Adani Electricity’s (AE) move to increase the share of renewable energy in its power purchase as it is available at the competitive rates in the power market.

Percentage increase for residential customers

Residential consumers will expect a marginal increase of 5% in tariff for 2023-24. For high tension industry, the per unit tariff will be reduced by 11%, 6% for high tension commercial, up to 4% for low tension industrial and 28% for low tension electric vehicle charging.

As far as tariff proposed for 2024-25 is concerned, it will be reduced by 18% for high tension industry, 14% for high tension commercial, up to 13% for low tension commercial, up to 11% for low tension industrial, 35% for high tension electric vehicle charging and 28% for low tension electrical vehicle charging. However, the per unit tariff for residential consumers is proposed to increase marginally by 1%.

The company has argued that the competitive tariff proposals are despite the average retail inflation being seen at 4.7% for January-March 2023.

According to AE’s proposal, it has already started receiving up to 30% of its supply from Hybrid Solar plus wind sources at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.24 per unit. In addition, it will commence the process to procure an additional 1,500 mw of power, of which a minimum 51% will come from renewable energy sources.

The company official said, ‘’Apart from reduced every Mumbaikar’s carbon footprint, renewable energy procurement will allow Adani Electricity to provide consumers tariff stability and long term viability on tariff allowing us to serve Mumbai with the most competitive tariffs.’’