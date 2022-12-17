Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL employees oppose Adani Electricity's entry into power distribution in the region...

Panvel: Employees of the Panvel unit of Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have opposed the privatisation after Adani Electricity reportedly submitted an application for a license to distribute power in Navi Mumbai including Panvel.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation, representing 30 organisations, held a protest at the Mahavitaran office in Wagle Estate early this week, opposing the alleged privatisation of the state utility and the entry of Adani Electricity into the Thane-Navi Mumbai region
They claimed that there will be adverse effects. “If the power distribution goes to a private company, the common people will suffer. So, the workers have been protesting,” said one of the employees while submitting their opposition letter to an official at the Vashi office.
