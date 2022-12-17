e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL employees oppose Adani Electricity's entry into power distribution in the region

Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation, representing 30 organisations, held a protest at the Mahavitaran office in Wagle Estate early this week.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image/ File Image
Panvel: Employees of the Panvel unit of Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have opposed the privatisation after Adani Electricity reportedly submitted an application for a license to distribute power in Navi Mumbai including Panvel.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation, representing 30 organisations, held a protest at the Mahavitaran office in Wagle Estate early this week, opposing the alleged privatisation of the state utility and the entry of Adani Electricity into the Thane-Navi Mumbai region

They claimed that there will be adverse effects. “If the power distribution goes to a private company, the common people will suffer. So, the workers have been protesting,” said one of the employees while submitting their opposition letter to an official at the Vashi office.

article-image

