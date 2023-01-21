Adani's arm forms defence subsidiary with Bulgarian firm Armaco

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Through an exchange filing, Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises has announced a joint venture between its subsidiary Agneya Systems Limited (ASL) and Bulgaria's Armaco JSC.

The JV in which Adani's arm will have a 56 per cent stake, will be called Armada Defence Systems Limited, and will supply products for the Indian Armed Forces, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

