Adani's arm forms defence subsidiary with Bulgarian firm Armaco

Through an exchange filing, Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises has announced a joint venture between its subsidiary Agneya Systems Limited (ASL) and Bulgaria's Armaco JSC.

The JV in which Adani's arm will have a 56 per cent stake, will be called Armada Defence Systems Limited, and will supply products for the Indian Armed Forces, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

