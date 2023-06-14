Mumbai: Alert WR Employee Risks Life To Save Passenger In Daring Train Rescue At Borivali Station; Watch Video

Mumbai: Western Railway Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) Vijay Bhoite's presence of mind and courage, risking his own life, saved a man from what could have been a dangerous train accident at Borivali station in Mumbai. The incident unfolded on Wednesday when the express train was departing from Mumbai Central to Kathgodam at approximately 11:45am.

Bhoite, who had finished his day's schedule and was waiting for a train on platform number six, noticed a passenger named Tushar Jadhav (39) desperately chasing the moving train, losing his balance and falling while holding on to the train and being dragged.

Man dragged for nearly 50 metres

"While attempting to board the moving train, Jadhav lost his balance and fell closer to the edge of the platform and was dragged for nearly 50 meters as the train gathered speed," said an official of WR.

"Sensing the potential danger, Vijay Bhoite swiftly ran alongside the moving train and managed to rescue Jadhav. Both men sustained minor injuries," he said.

In the video footage, Bhoir can be seen freeing Jadhav's hold from the bar outside the compartment door which he was holding on to while being dragged.

Tushar Jadhav, a 39-year-old passenger with a reserved ticket for coach number A/1 of the Mumbai Central to Kathgodam express, expressed his deep gratitude for Vijay Bhoite's heroic act. Sensing the potential danger, the train's manager immediately halted the train. With the assistance of the coach conductor, Jadhav was able to board the train safely and continue his journey, ensuring he had not suffered any serious injuries.

"Vijay Bhoite's extraordinary act of bravery has left witnesses in awe, as he fearlessly risked his life to save another, disregarding factors such as caste or religion. His selflessness and compassion in the face of imminent danger serve as a shining example to society," said a senior officer of Western Railway.

He also emphasized that boarding or alighting from a moving train is not only dangerous but also an offense under the railway act, urging passengers to refrain from such actions as they could prove fatal.