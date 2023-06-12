Mumbai News: Police Rescues, Reuites 15-Year-Old Girl With Family Within 24 Hours Of Kidnapping; Accused Held

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl who ran away from her house with a friend was traced and brought back within 24 hours by the LT Marg police. The man after taking her from Mumbai to Nalasopara had gone missing, and was also traced and nabbed, said the police on Sunday.

The incident happened on June 7 when the minor girl, without informing her parents, left home. The victim’s father, the next day, early morning registered a case of kidnapping after which police began looking out for the girl.

Police Traced The Girl Using CCTV Footages

In cases like these, the priority is to rescue the girl to avoid any untoward incident, said the police. They started tracing her movements using CCTV camera footage and informants when it was known that the girl was traced in Nalasopara. A team of police was immediately deployed to Nalasopara where the girl was found at her female friend’s place. “The accused took the victim to her friend’s place in Nalasopara and he had not mentioned kidnapping her to the friend,” said an official.

Accused Arrested From Kalbadevi

She was brought back to the police station after which she was handed over to her parents on June 9. Subsequently, the police also started looking for the man, who as per the victim is identified as Vipul Dattatray, 26. Based on his phone location and movements traced by CCTV camera, Dattatray was found in the Kalbadevi area of South Mumbai from where he was arrested by the police.

“We rescued the minor girl within 24 hours safely, and arrested the man who kidnapped the girl within 36 hours,” said the LT Marg police officials on Sunday.

A case of kidnapping under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and was produced at the court on Sunday.