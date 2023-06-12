Mumbai News: Virar Man Arrested For Smuggling Gold Biscuits Worth ₹3.3 Crore

Representative Image | FPJ

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Kolkata has arrested a man from Virar in connection with a gold biscuits smuggling case worth Rs3.39 crore. The arrest took place after the interrogation of the two accused who were arrested earlier. According to DRI Kolkata, they received information about smuggled gold stored in a building belonging to Arunangshu Mukherjee in Ganguly Road, Howrah.

Accused committed activities in rented flat

Mukherjee told DRI that he had given a room on rent to a businessman, Ashwin Saroj, of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Saroj’s associate Bhupendra Singh Songara, alias Guru, came to this place and found 5.6kg of foreign gold in his possession. During questioning, Sonegra revealed that he had come to give this gold to Saroj’s cousin Aman Saroj and then from Aman, it was supposed to be delivered to Idramani Ram in Mumbai.

Gold came to Kolkata via Bangladesh

Aman told DRI that he come there on the instructions of another person, Monu Saroj. Monu had instructed Aman to take the gold from Sonegra and take a train from Howrah station to Mumbai and hand over the gold to Ram in Virar. DRI shared the information with the police and the Mumbai unit of DRI took Ram into custody from Virar.

Ram confessed to police that he received the gold biscuits from Bangladesh. Further investigation is underway.