WATCH: RPF Constable Rescues Woman Trapped Between Train & Platform At Vadodara Station; Railway Lauds Her Courage | Twitter

In a remarkable act of bravery , RPF Constable Anju Yadav sprang into action to rescue a distressed woman who had slipped and become trapped in the gap between the platform and Train Number 19217 ( Saurashtra Janata Express) at Platform Number 06 of Vadodara station of Western Railway. Her swift response and heroic efforts ensured the woman's safety and averted a potential disaster.

The incident occurred on the morning of June 9, as the train arrived at Vadodara station. The unidentified woman, while boarding the train, lost her balance and slept into the gap between the footboard and platform. Overwhelmed with fear, she starts crying for help, catching the attention of Constable Anju Yadav, who was on patrolling duty at Platform Number 6.

Unhindered Courage

"Without hesitation, Constable Yadav rushed towards the distressed passenger, disregarding her own safety. Displaying immense strength and presence of mind, she firmly grasped the woman's waist and exerted her strength to pull her back onto the platform. The daring rescue left onlookers in awe and drew applause from the gathered crowd" said an official of WR.

"Both the woman and Constable Anju Yadav emerged unharmed from the incident. The woman, shaken but grateful, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the constable's courageous act. Yadav humbly stated that it was her duty to protect and serve the public, emphasizing that she was simply doing what any officer in her position would do" said officials.

Commendation and Recognition

The Western Railway applauded Constable Anju Yadav's exceptional bravery and quick response, commending her for going above and beyond the call of duty. "We have recommended her for a commendation, recognizing her as a shining example of dedication and bravery in the force" said an official.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the risks faced by railway passengers and the unwavering commitment of the men and women in uniform who ensure their safety. Constable Anju Yadav's selfless act has inspired many and highlighted the importance of vigilance and prompt action in emergency situations.

A Testament to Heroism

As the incident concluded with a life saved, it stands as a testament to the valor and unwavering spirit of the dedicated individuals who safeguard the well-being of citizens. Constable Anju Yadav's actions will be remembered as a shining example of heroism and compassion in the face of danger.