Central Railway RPF Seize 363 Liquor Bottles In May Month, 4 Held

RPF team with the liquor seized | Kamal Mishra

The Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken strong action against various offenses including unreasonable Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP), illegal ticketing, unauthorized hawking, and traveling with liquor and tobacco products. "During the month of May, the RPF successfully seized 363 bottles of illegal liquor, with an estimated value of approximately Rs. 1,19,680, from different trains. Four individuals were arrested in connection with these seizures" said an officials of CR.

According to CR, 14 bundles of illegal tobacco products, weighing 64 kilograms and valued at Rs. 84,000, were also confiscated at various stations during the same period.

Central Railway RPF actively combatting unauthorized hawking too

The Central Railway RPF has been actively combatting unauthorized hawking as well. "A staggering total of 2741 cases of unauthorized hawking were registered under Section 144(1) of the Indian Railway Act. As a result, 2729 unauthorized hawkers were apprehended, and a penalty amounting to Rs. 17,27,580/- was realized during the month of May" said an official of CR.

Strict action against instances of unreasonable Alarm Chain Pulling

Moreover, the RPF has taken strict action against instances of unreasonable Alarm Chain Pulling. "In May alone, 941 cases were registered under Section 141 of the Indian Railway Act. As a consequence, 711 individuals were arrested, and penalties totaling Rs. 2,71,205/- were imposed" he said.

Action against illegal ticketing

Furthermore, the Central Railway RPF has dealt with 49 cases of illegal ticketing under Section 143 of the Indian Railway Act. As a result, 52 touts involved in such activities were prosecuted during the month of May.

Passengers should not resort to Alarm Chain Pulling for frivolous reasons

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway, emphasized the importance of responsible behavior while traveling. He urged passengers not to resort to Alarm Chain Pulling for unnecessary or frivolous reasons, as it inconveniences others. He also warned against purchasing tickets from unauthorized agents or touts, encouraging unauthorized hawking, and carrying liquor or banned tobacco products on trains. Dr. Manaspure stressed the need for passengers to travel with proper tickets and maintain their dignity during their journey.