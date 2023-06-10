Railway Protection Force (RPF) is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging responsibility of rescuing children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”. RPF of Central Railway has rescued 163 children in coordination with Government Railway police (GRP) and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway in May 2023 i.e. under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

These 163 rescued children includes 133 boys and 30 girls and they are reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline.

Out of these 163 rescued children, the division wise break up is as follows:

1) Mumbai division- 34 children (23 boys & 11 girls)

2) Bhusawal division- 78 children (70 boys & 8 girls)

3) Nagpur division- 14 children (5 boys & 9 girls)

4) Solapur division- 4 children (2 boys & 2 girls)

5) Pune division- 33 children (33 boys).

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.