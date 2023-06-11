Vacation In Matheran: Central Railway Plays Key Role In Facilitating Memorable Journeys

Matheran toy train | FPJ

Matheran, a picturesque hill station located near Mumbai, has become the go-to destination for Mumbaikars seeking a summer reprieve. Central Railway's Neral-Matheran Toy Train, which has been operational for over a century, played a significant role in attracting tourists, ferrying an impressive 1.31 lakh passengers and generating a revenue of Rs. 1.01 crore during the summer months from March 2023 to May 2023.

The growing popularity of Matheran

The popularity of Matheran as a tourist destination has been steadily growing, with its proximity to Mumbai, Pune, and surrounding areas. The Neral-Matheran Toy Train, one of the few mountain railways in India, added to the allure of the place, providing a unique and memorable experience for travellers.

'Over the course of three months, from March to May 2023, a total of 1,31,481 passengers were transported to Matheran, including shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran. This figure represents a significant increase of 16.97% compared to the corresponding period last year, which saw 1,12,401 passengers" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The revenue generated during this period from March 2023 to May 2023 amounted to a staggering Rs. 1,01,28,424/-. This reflects a substantial growth of 39.98% compared to the same period in the previous year, which saw earnings of Rs. 72,87,680. These impressive statistics highlight the crucial role of the railways in ensuring safe and comfortable travel for visitors to Matheran.

A place to be one with nature

Central Railway's efforts to popularize the destination have been twofold, promoting it not only as a major tourist spot but also as a place that allows individuals to connect with nature. The breathtaking vistas and the memorable journey aboard the Toy Train offer travellers the chance to immerse themselves in the serenity of Matheran's natural environment" he said.

As Matheran continues to captivate tourists with its scenic beauty and the unique experience provided by the Toy Train, Central Railway's commitment to enhancing the travel experience remains steadfast. The overwhelming response received during this summer season solidifies Matheran's position as the most favoured holiday spot for Mumbaikars and reinforces Central Railway's role in facilitating memorable journeys for all who visit.