Tourists will get to experience mine tourism in Maharashtra

Milind Borikar, Director, Directorate of Tourism, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Tourism Minister during the celebration | Source

With the aim to showcase various new initiatives adopted by the Maharashtra tourism department for ‘Rethinking Tourism’, the department signed an MoU with Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) to begin the concept of Mining Tourism in Maharashtra to provide unique and experimental ways to unfold Maharashtra’s Mines and Minerals treasure.

Tourists will get to experience mine tourism at Saoner (UG) and Adasa (OC) in Nagpur Area, Niljai (OC) Wani Area and Bhatadi (OC) in Chandrapur Area.

To celebrate the World Tourism Day, 2022 on 27th September, a host of cultural and inaugural activities were organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point. Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Assistant Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, Social activist and singer Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan along with Milind Borikar, Director, Directorate of Tourism (DoT) were also present during the event.

`During the event, Mumbai videos, Maharashtra podcast, 360 degree videos of UNESCO heritage sites, TV campaigns etc. were launched. MoUs with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Haffkine Institute and Mumbai veterinary college were also signed. In addition, the department launched seven city brochures that were newly created with an aim of rethinking and transforming tourism.

To be at par with the fast-paced and tech-savvy world, Maharashtra Tourism is creating 360 degree Virtual Reality (VR) videos, podcast and vlogs of all the six UNESCO heritage sites in Maharashtra. The purpose of social media presence through several initiatives is to attract domestic and international tourists.

In order to create awareness of the rich heritage, history and architecture of the monumental structures of Mumbai Similar to High Court heritage walk, DoT had proposed to begin a walk at Haffkine Institute and Mumbai Veterinary College in Mumbai. With the same aim, non-financial MoUs were signed with them today.

Inauguration of 7 city brochures

In order to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the state by giving wide publicity to the tourist places in Maharashtra, DoT has created new and revised information brochures of seven cities as tourist places. They are Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. After the event, these brochures will be kept at select hotels in respective cities to cater the needs of the tourists visiting them.