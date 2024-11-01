 Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay

Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay

The city civil court recently decided a suit filed in March 1987 by a flat purchaser against the builder and ordered the developer to handover the possession to the plaintiff on payment of balance consideration.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

It has taken a legal battle of 37 long years for a family to get a flat which they had booked in 1981 in Ashokvan in Borivali (east). By this time the man has already died and now the flat would go to his three daughters.

The city civil court recently decided a suit filed in March 1987 by a flat purchaser against the builder and ordered the developer to handover the possession to the plaintiff on payment of balance consideration. The issue between the flat purchaser and developer arose when the builder demanded excess funds in January 1985 from flat purchasers.

Ishwarsingh Hazarasingh had filed a suit on March 18, 1987 against M/s. Survin Development Corporation since it failed to give possession of the flat even after several requests and negotiations. Ishwarsingh  died even as the litigation was  pending.  His three daughters continued with the  fight for the flat.

It was claimed that, Ishwarsingh had entered into an agreement with Survin Development for a flat in Ashokvan building on November 8, 1981 for a total consideration of Rs 68,410. The possession of the flat was to be given by May 15, 1985. Besides, the flat, Ishwarsingh had agreed to pay Rs 19,050 for additional amenities to the developer.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme Against Ackruti Developer And Shiv Sena Candidate Murji Kanji Patel
Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme Against Ackruti Developer And Shiv Sena Candidate Murji Kanji Patel
Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada Cataract Surgeries
Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada Cataract Surgeries
Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case; Bail Granted
Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case; Bail Granted
Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar
Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar
Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In...
article-image

According to the plaintiff,  the amount payable was  Rs.87,404 of which he had  paid  Rs.82,610.75 for which a receipt was issued by the builder.   According to plaintiff an amount of Rs.4,849.55 was to be paid to the developer against possession. However, the developer demanded Rs 17,946.75 on January 1985 as pending dues, failing which the developer threatened to cancel the agreement.  Since, even after several representations the developer did not give possession, the plaintiff moved the suit for specific performance of the agreement.

In response to the suit, the developer had claimed that the firm held excess land in the area. The firm was allowed to construct the house on the plot only on the condition that a building would be constructed for the weaker sections of society. As per this condition,  whoever purchases the flat has to give an affidavit saying he does not hold any other house in the city. The developer claimed that Ishwarsingh did file an affidavit but the contents were false.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In...
article-image

The developer claimed that Ishwarsingh was allotted a house flat no 255, in MIG colony of MHADA in 1962 under Hire Purchase Scheme (HPS) for a period of 15 years. Thus, Ishwarsingh, continued to hold the flat even when he booked a flat in Ashokvan. Thus, the developer in response to Ishwarsingh's suit had alleged that the plaintiff was not eligible for the said flat.

The court while rejecting the developer's defence held that, "The defendant did not lead oral evidence to substantiate their defence statement. The defendant has not brought on record any evidence to suggest that original plaintiff was owner of said dwelling unit i.e. flat no. 255. The allotment of flat on Hire purchase scheme (HPS) do not transfer title in favour of a person in whose favour allotment is made. In absence of reliable and convincing evidence in support of defence statement, the plaintiff cannot be nonsuited. The plaintiff has established execution of concluded contract for sale of suit flat."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme...

Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme...

Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets...

Bombay HC Suspends 4-Year Sentence Of Ex-GST Superintendent In ₹1.2 Crore Disproportionate Assets...

Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar

Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar

Mumbai: Special Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused In 2018 Nalasopara Arms Haul Case

Mumbai: Special Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused In 2018 Nalasopara Arms Haul Case

Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay

Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay