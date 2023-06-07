7 Monsoon Treks Near Mumbai That Are Perfect For Beginners

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Karnala Fort in Raigad district and is 10 km away from Panvel. The trek comes under the easy level with just some rocky patches. One can clearly see Chanderi fort, Matheran, Sankshi fort, Dronagiri fort and Rajmachi and many other forts from the top
Rajmachi in Sahyadri mountains consists of twin fortresses – Shriwardhan Balekilla and Manaranjan Balekilla. The fort can be explored via 2 routes – Karjat and Lonavala. The Karjat route is tough and involves climb-up of 2,000 feet, while Lonavala route needs a walk of 15 km
Bhivpuri Waterfalls located near Karjat is falls under the easy category as well. It is perfect for family treks. Get ready to soak in the natural beauty of Bhivpuri while listening to the gushing waterfall and the beauty of nature
Duke’s Nose is a popular trek that falls under the easy category, due to its steep cliff with a flat top that makes for a beautiful vantage point. There are 2 routes to reach the top, a smaller route begins at Khandala station and another one from Kurvande village, which is around 4 hours long
Lohagad Fort is perfect for beginners who want to venture into outdoors. The top of the fort that overlooks the Pavana reservoir is covered with mist and clouds during monsoon
Tikona Fort is a pyramid shaped fort located near Kamshet in Maval region. It takes just 1.5 hours to reach on the top. Tikona has a twin fort by the name ‘Tung’. The Trimbakeshwar Mahadev Temple, water tanks and Satvahan caves are the must visit places in the fort
Devkund Waterfall is another popular waterfall near the Bhira Dam. The trek for the waterfall that tumbles from a height of 80ft starts along the banks of the dam and advances into the dense forests and rocky paths with a short climb
Thanks For Reading!