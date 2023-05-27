What is the fireflies festival? 5 places in Maharashtra to spot fireflies

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
The Fireflies Festival in Maharashtra, is an annual event honours the arrival of the monsoon season. The festival provides a unique opportunity for nature enthusiasts to witness mesmerizing phenomenon of thousands of fireflies lighting up the night sky
These fireflies, known as "Kajwa" in the local language, create a breathtaking spectacle by synchronizing their bioluminescent lights in order to attract mating partners
In an effort to attract females, the males fireflies flash lights, and the females imitate this conduct in return. The Fireflies locate their partners, and start to blink in unison, becoming a dance ritual. Here are 5 places in Maharashtra that you must visit to experience this natural phenomena
Bhandardara is lesser known hill station located at an altitude of 3000 ft. The palce is popular for spotting the fireflies
Purushwadi, located near village Pachnai is popular for its fireflies population
Samrad in Maharashtra is located close to the Ratangad and Sandhan Valley. It is another place to spot fireflies
Rajmachi Fort is ideal for people who love adventure. The fort was constructed by Shivaji and is an perfect place to spot fireflies
Kothaligad Fort is one of the most famous places for fireflies, make sure to visit the place
