From Ha Long Bay to Phú Quốc; 9 Places to visit in Vietnam

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Temple of Literature, Hanoi is a Confucian temple that is also home to the Imperial Academy that will make your mind calm for sure
Ha Long Bay is one of the most popular tourist destination in the country. It's popular for its emerald water towering limestone islands with topped by rainforests
Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary is a Hindu temple built by an indigenous group of people from South Vietnam. This is also an UNESCO World Heritage Site where you can learn about Vietnam culture and history
Golden Bridge built at a height of 1.400 m above sea level is a new architectural construction located inside the complex Ba Na Hills. This bridge stretches about 150 m long
Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre, Hanoi is something that is loved by all ages. Watch historical tales come alive in the puppet plays
Phú Quốc is a island located off the coast of Cambodia known for white-sand beaches and resorts
Imperial City of Huế is based at Huế, the former capital of Vietnam during the Nyugey Dynasty kings. This beautiful palace is another UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is a testament to an invaluable chapter of Vietnam’s history
Sapa Countryside will give you the real Vietnam experience. It is famous for its pristine rice terraces, cool mountain atmosphere, and community of ethnic minorities
War Remnants Museum, Ho Chi Minh City is definitely one of the best places to visit in Vietnam, as it has an extensive archive of the war’s atrocities
