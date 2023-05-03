Euro-trip on a budget: 7 Affordable European countries for Indian travellers to visit this summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023

Greece is one of the most popular destinations in the world, famous for the 'Santorini' island

Latvia is one of the most cheapest European country one can visit

Romania is a beautiful Eurpoean country that can be visited on a budget

Albania is a country loacted on the coast of Europe and another cheap alternative for your summer vacation

Georgia, located in the Southern Europe offers beautiful natural scenary and old monuments in a budget

Slovakia in Central Europe is known for its scenic beauty, historical charms and folk culture

Armenia is famous for its natural scenery, religious sites including the Greco-Roman Temple of Garni and 4th-century Etchmiadzin Cathedral

