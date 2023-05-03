Euro-trip on a budget: 7 Affordable European countries for Indian travellers to visit this summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
Greece is one of the most popular destinations in the world, famous for the 'Santorini' island
Latvia is one of the most cheapest European country one can visit
Romania is a beautiful Eurpoean country that can be visited on a budget
Albania is a country loacted on the coast of Europe and another cheap alternative for your summer vacation
Georgia, located in the Southern Europe offers beautiful natural scenary and old monuments in a budget
Slovakia in Central Europe is known for its scenic beauty, historical charms and folk culture
Armenia is famous for its natural scenery, religious sites including the Greco-Roman Temple of Garni and 4th-century Etchmiadzin Cathedral
