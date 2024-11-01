Mumbai: 4 Marol Slum Dwellers Seek Probe Into Irregularities In 1995 Slum Rehabilitation Scheme Against Ackruti Developer And Shiv Sena Candidate Murji Kanji Patel

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: Four slum dwellers from Marol, Andheri, have approached the Bombay High Court seeking registration of an FIR against the directors of Ackruti / Hubtown and Murli Kanji Patel, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena’s candidate from Andheri East.

The petitioners allege that they were promised permanent housing in exchange for their tenements under a slum redevelopment scheme initiated in 1995, but they have not yet received the accommodation promised. The plea highlights that other eligible residents are also without permanent homes, alleging harassment by the builder and his associate, Murji Kanji Patel.

The petition by Angad Suryawanshi and three others, claims that they are eligible under the MIDC Slum Redevelopment Scheme and have lived in the area since before 1995, with necessary documents, including slum photo passes, to substantiate their residency.

Originally, MIDC classified the land in Marol as slum land, signing a redevelopment agreement with Ackruti / Hubtown in February 1995. The developer assured residents of permanent housing in exchange for vacating their tenements. MIDC accepted this agreement on October 13, 1995.

However, the petitioners allege they have yet to receive the ownership tenements promised. While the developer completed part of the building and began handing over some flats, the petitioners have not benefited from the scheme.

According to the petition, on June 3, 2022, MIDC issued a notice to the developer stating that the builder consistently made false promises to the eligible slum dwellers, assuring them that the pending rent from the last 4 to 5 years would be paid shortly, which has not yet occurred. Consequently, the Deputy Engineer of MIDC has directed the builder not to sell any flats from the saleable component.

On November 8, 2023, MIDC requested the Assistant Secretary of the Industry and Worker Department to inquire into the alleged irregularities, manipulations, and scams in the scheme. “It was also alleged that the slum dwellers have been deliberately harassed by the respondent builder and his associate, Mr. Murji Kanji Patel,” the plea read.

“The Petitioner admittedly paid a large amount to Mr. Murji kanji patel for the said transferred but some illegal encroachers had already encroached on the said premises belongs to Petitioners as well as other Slum dwellers,” the petition alleges.

Although MIDC and the petitioners have asked the local MIDC Andheri police station to file an FIR against those involved in the alleged fraud, the police have not acted.

Read Also Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...

The plea urges the court to direct the registration of an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC / ST Act, establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate possible wrongdoing by Ackruti / Hubtown, Patel, and relevant MIDC officials, and direct the police to take appropriate action. The petition is expected to be heard on November 11.