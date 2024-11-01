Mumbai: BJP Is Not Pseudo Secular, Says MLA Rahul Narwekar

BJP MLA rahul Narwekar | ANI Image

In India’s richest state, Maharashtra, a high-stakes contest is unfolding between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Buzz by the Bay speaks with a key figure, BJP MLA and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, representing the Colaba constituency. The Speaker addresses these and local issues, including slum rehabilitation and redevelopment.

Q: Lok Sabha was disappointing for BJP and Mahayuti. BJP won 9 out of 48 seats. Down by 14. Mahayuti got only 17 seats. Does that make you apprehensive about the state assembly elections?

A: Unfortunately for the first time in the history of Indian politics, the influence of a fake narrative was in play. People said BJP wants 400 seats because they want to change the constitution of the country. Every person would know that the structure of the constitution can never be amended. The Supreme Court's ruling in the Kesavananda Bharati case and several other cases established that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed by anyone. I must admit we fell short of encountering this fake narrative.

Q: So you’re saying that this narrative of ‘samvidhan khatrein mein hain’ (constitution is in danger) cost you?

A: There are many issues. Now for example, the BJP government for the last 10 years has the record of providing maximum Haj quota to the minorities, and as a government, has a record of not having any major violence between two communities and despite this, a fake narrative was trying portraying the government as a communal government. And I think these are things we have taken note of.

Q: But the general view is that BJP is the right wing government and not so much in favour of minorities. It’s more majoritarian?

A: I think the right way to put it is that the BJP is not pseudo secular. They believe in secularism but not at the cost of the majority population. Working for protection of your religion is not communal. What is communal is the pseudo secularism and appeasement being practised by some other parties. BJP believes in ‘Sabka sath sabka vikas’.

Q: But there are people in your party who make communal utterances.

A: There are people in every party who speak their mind out but that necessarily may not be the mind of the party.

Q: Out of 288 assembly seats how many do you think you’ll get?

A: I’m very confident that Mahayuti will win at least 175 seats. BJP should get close to 100-110.

Q: During Lok Sabha elections, there was a sense of some resentment against the BJP for splitting the Sena and NCP. People referred to these defections as washing machine politics. You being the speaker was the person who declared Shinde’s Sena as the right one. Do you feel there’s still resentment?

A: I must first clarify, I have declared retrospectively, which is the original party. But the decision with regard to the prospectiveness of this issue was taken by the Election Commission of India, which is a constitutional body which is an apartisan body. Therefore casting aspersions on the constitutional post like the Speaker or the Election Commission is almost uncalled for.

Q: What infrastructure changes will you make in your constituency?

A: It has been a dream project of mine to ease the traffic problem. Colaba has been known for its beautiful roads, its mobility and access. We need to get a connector between Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point, so you can access Nariman Point and the coastal road in less than five minutes. Fortunately I’ve had the CM and Deputy CM agreeing to give funds for this project.

Q: Coming to the encroachments and slums, they are getting bigger. Tax paying residents of Cuffe Parade are furious. They say it’s becoming a vertical slum.

A: I will give you some statistics. In the last five years, there have been only 80 new slums created in Cuffe Parade, whereas in the previous years there were thousands which were being created. We have been vigilant to ensure that this does not happen in our constituency. Unfortunately they are growing vertically. This means that there is no more space on the ground floor. We are in the process of taking this status. We are in the process of implementing SRA schemes which will eradicate the entire slum. I would like to assure my constituents, in the next five years we will have a slum-free Cuffe Parade.