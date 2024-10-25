Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Will Win Colaba Seat Unopposed As MVA Unable To Find Candidate', Says BJP's Rahul Narwekar In Mumbai Rally (VIDEO)

Rahul Narwekar with CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: BJP MLA from Colaba, who has been renominated from the constituency expressed confidence of winning the seat with the margin of 40,000 to 50,000 votes in the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections. Narwekar held a rally in Mumbai on Friday afternoon on his way to fill nomination form for the Colaba constituency. It is expected that CM Eknath Shinde will be present with Narwekar at the time of form filling.

At the time the Mahayuti is confident of winning the seat, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to announce its candidate for this prime seat. 'We will win the constituency unopposed. I do not see any competition. With just two days left for filing the nomination, the MVA is still unable to find a suitable face to field against me," said Narwekar speaking with Lokshahi Marathi.

#WATCH | BJP candidate from Colaba seat, Rahul Narwekar says, "The support the people & party workers have given me I am sure that we will win this seat with 40,00-50,000 votes. The opposition has not yet got their candidate..." pic.twitter.com/8Wtmndswlm — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

Colaba, located at the southern end of Mumbai, is one of the prime constituency in Maharashtra. The constituency holds the state secretariate building- Mantralaya, official residences of cabinet ministers, head offices of several companies, institutions, and is considered a high profile area across India.

Colaba falls in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, from where Shiv Sena (UBT)'s sitting MP Arvind Sawant was reelected in 2024 polls. Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction had fielded Byculla MLA Yamani Jadhav against Sawant, however she in the Sena v/s Sena fight.

The constituency previously has been represented by long-term Congress leader Murali Deora and his son Milind Deora. Before 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Milind Deora left the Congress to join Shiv Sena. The Eknath Shinde's party later nominated him for the Rajya Sabha.

The MVA now lacks a strong contender in the Colaba constituency. It is yet to be seen, if the MVA leaves the seat for Sena UBT or Congress and who will be the candidate.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders filed their nominations today (October 25), including Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar from Bandra West and several others.